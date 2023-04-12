Hart Dugout Club to host ‘Casino Night’ fundraiser

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The Hart Dugout Club is scheduled Saturday to host a “Casino Night” fundraiser to help renovate the baseball field at Hart High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave. The fundraiser will run until 11 p.m. The festivities include bingo, poker, a silent auction, a taco bar and games. Winners of bingo and poker will receive prizes as well as many items up for grabs in the silent auction. The taco bar will be open from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Hart Baseball Renovation Fund. The field was last renovated in 1986 and the recent rains have furthered the decay of the field.

Hart High is the oldest high school in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Hart High baseball program has produced 14 Major League Baseball players since it began. This ranks Hart in the top 25 high schools in the country for producing MLB players.

Tickets can be found at www.harthighbaseball.com.