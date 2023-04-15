High-speed pursuit ends in Canyon Country, 4 suspects taken into custody 

A high-speed pursuit involving four suspects wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department ended in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials and televised news footage.

Televised news footage on stations including NBC Los Angeles showed the pursuit beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. in south Los Angeles for four suspects wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspects’ vehicle reached speeds between 110 and 120 mph during the pursuit, according to the televised news footage. The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, traveling on Interstate 210 onto Highway 14.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the pursuit ended on Highway 14 at Soledad Canyon Road.

The suspects pulled over at approximately 10 p.m., according to televised news footage.

“We didn’t have any involvement other than a little bit of traffic control for them,” said Greengard.

Four exited the vehicle and were taken into custody, according to televised news footage.