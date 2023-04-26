High-speed SR-14 pursuit suspect identified  

A 39-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on Tuesday by California Highway Patrol Newhall officers following a high-speed pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, Candido Juan Torres Valerio was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for safety on Tuesday at 10:42 a.m.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, Torres Valerio’s arrest occurred after he failed to yield to CHP Newhall officers who were pulling him over for speeding at 10:31 a.m. on the State Route 14 freeway.

“Driver failed to comply and led CHP Newhall on a pursuit that started on southbound SR-14 freeway at Agua Dulce,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

Torres Valerio fled south, with speeds over 100 mph and he finally stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of the southbound SR-14 freeway at Via Princessa, according to Greengard.

CHP Newhall officers took him into custody and he was arrested.

He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail and remains in custody at the time of this publication.