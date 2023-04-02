Hiker airlifted from Newhall 

A 24-year-old man was airlifted out of Newhall on Saturday after being injured on a hike near the Whitney Canyon waterfall, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Peters said the injury was a possible fractured leg that would “probably meet trauma criteria,” prompting the hoist by the Fire Department’s Helicopter 15. 

The copter picked up the injured hiker near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway at approximately 4:20 p.m. 

Initial reporters indicated that it may have been a child that was injured and required an air transfer.However, this turned out not to be the case.  

An additional patient was listed as being sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital but the age of the patient could not be confirmed, at the time of this publication.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

