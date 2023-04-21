Hospital to host 50th annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic 

May 6 marks the 50th annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic.

Registration for the golf tournament will begin at 7 a.m. on May 6 and tee off is scheduled for 9 a.m. Those wishing to purchase a player spot or team can call 661-200-1200.

At 3 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club, up to 1,800 golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter flown by Wayne and Connie Spears of Agua Dulce Airpark.

Golf balls can be purchased for $20 each by participants aged 18 years or older via U.S. Mail. Those wishing to purchase a golf ball can download the form, available at bit.ly/3URQRuq. Ball purchases must arrive before May 1.

Those who purchase a golf ball have a chance to win $50,000. The winner must be present at the event to claim their prize.

All funds raised at the event will go toward supporting the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Emergency Services Department.

“Our Emergency Department serves our community 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We are enormously grateful to Aman Abraham, the new owner of Frontier Toyota, and all our sponsors for the community support that helps us provide this vital service.”