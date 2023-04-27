LAPD, Marshals arrest suspect in assault case  

The Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service helped Los Angeles Police Department officers track down a suspect in Canyon Country who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, federal officials said Thursday.

At around 9 a.m., LAPD officers and the task force, which assists in the service of local and state custody warrants, conducted surveillance in the neighborhood and located their suspect, according to Frankie Sanchez, commander of the regional task force for the U.S. Marshals.

Police tape from the Los Angeles Police Department surrounds a neighborhood on the 293000 block for Floribunda Road, where a suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. Courtesy photo

Rick Ericson, who was wanted out of the Mission Division of the LAPD, which is in the San Fernando Valley, was taken into custody without incident, Sanchez said.

After Ericson was taken into custody, LAPD officers searched his residence in the 29300 block of Floribunda Road.

“During the search, they located a few firearms in the house, and they also located what appeared to be explosive devices,” Sanchez said Thursday in a phone interview. “LAPD Bomb Squad was called out and they determined that the devices were nonexplosive.”

Officers were still conducting their search as of about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials assisted both agencies with traffic control in the area, and issued a social media post around noon asking people to avoid the area.

Sheriff’s Department custody records online did not yet reflect Ericson’s arrest or his status in custody as of the publication of this story.