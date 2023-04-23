Latest Travel Trend: Adults Only Getaways 

By Michele E. Buttelman

The latest trend in travel is the “adults only” getaway. Finding a tranquil, relaxing place to vacation for adults only can be challenging. However, it is an increasingly popular vacation option.

Surprisingly, there are now more places catering to this segment of the travel market.

Older adults and childless couples are driving the market to offer more “adults only” resorts and hotels for those seeking to avoid noisy restaurants or hordes of children shrieking in the pool.

At one time it was difficult to find an “adults only” property that wasn’t a destination all-inclusive resort, a hotel that catered exclusively to nudists or a bed and breakfast.

Mainstream hotels like the Hyatt, are now exploring the adults only market. Lifestyle experts say more niche “adults only” properties are on the horizon.

The Boon is set in an old-growth redwood forest near the Russian River in Guerneville, in Northern California. Amenities include in-room breakfast. Photo The Boon.

The Boon Hotel

14711 Armstrong Woods Road,

Guerneville, CA 95446

Set in an old-growth redwood forest near the Russian River in Guerneville, in Northern California, the 14-room boutique Boon Hotel is a Zen-like sanctuary that invites adults to relax poolside or at its spa.

Rooms have classic turntables and vinyl and guests have access to bikes and enjoy in-room breakfast daily.

Best of all, this gem of a property is ideally located in the heart of Sonoma wine country.

The Boon offers affordable luxury with the highest quality of service and amenities.

Mix yourself a refreshing drink at the honor bar, lounge by the solar-heated saline pool, play a lawn game in the sunshine while sipping on a glass of local wine, unwind with a massage at the on-site spa, take a ride to town or Armstrong Woods on one of The Boon’s famous orange cruisers, or simply stay cuddled up in your organic bed linens.

From May to October the hotel offers “glamping” tents and if glamping tents weren’t enough, you can also book the vintage “lovebug” camper, called the “boonito,” year-round. Campers enjoy all the same luxuries as indoor hotel guests.

First opened in 1992 on a former homestead and cattle ranch, the Post Inn is comprised of 40 accommodations, including ocean-view suites, treehouses on stilts and the freestanding Cliff House. Photo The Post Inn.

Post Ranch Inn

47900 CA-1,

Big Sur, CA 93920

www.postranchinn.com

First opened in 1992 on a former homestead and cattle ranch, the resort is comprised of 40 accommodations, including ocean-view suites, treehouses on stilts and the freestanding Cliff House, which features a deck that appears to be suspended over the striking 1,200-foot-high ocean bluff.

All accommodations have details like reclaimed redwood, glass walls, fireplaces and stainless-steel soaking tubs.

Adding to the Zen ambience are the absence of televisions or alarm clocks, and the relaxed calm that comes with an 18-and-up age policy.

The splurge-worthy room rate includes a variety of perks, from a breakfast buffet to daily yoga classes, guided hikes and stargazing outings. While hiking the resort’s trails you can view the endangered Smith’s blue butterfly, the California red-legged frog and California condors.

The hotel is also known for its award-winning restaurant, Sierra Mar, which offers local delights like Morro Bay oysters and Monterey Red Abalone.

The onsite spa offers the Big Sur Jade Stone Therapy treatment that utilizes warmed pieces of local jade collected from nearby beaches, as well as basalt river rocks and cooled marble. Other unique spa treatments include a couples’ astrology workshop or a chance to learn the art of reflexology.

With individual houses ranging from pacific villas to a unique tree house, every room is a secluded sanctuary. Don’t miss the view from the infinity-edge meditation pool.

If you are seeking a romantic getaway, try a visit to Carmel-by-the Sea with a special romance package from L’Auberge. Photo L’Auberge.

L’Auberge Carmel

Monte Verde Street at Seventh,

Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921

1-831-624-8578

https://laubergecarmel.com

If you are seeking a romantic getaway, try a visit to Carmel-by-the Sea with a special romance package from L’Auberge. The Relais & Chateâux property in the heart of downtown includes a two-night stay, welcome amenity, signature breakfast for two and a wine-paired dinner at the acclaimed Aubergine Restaurant.

The location of the hotel makes it easy to walk to the art galleries, boutiques and restaurants the tiny town is known for.

At the Aubergine Executive Chef-Director Justin Cogley, a Relais & Châteaux Grand Chef and pastry chef Yulanda Santos prepare skillful, ingredient-driven cuisine that celebrates the bounty of the region. In 2019, Aubergine earned a coveted star in the 2019 Michelin Guide.

The Aster

1717 Vine St.,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.theasterla.com

Live like an A-lister with a stay at the Aster Hotel in Hollywood. As part of the Aster Social Club, hotel guests have access to all club amenities, including a cinema, sound studio, wellness suite, lounges and pools. Don’t miss dining at the Lemon Grove, the club’s rooftop restaurant and bar focused on California cuisine. This hotel/social club is a bucket list experience, expect to pay the A-lister price tag.

The Hyatt has jumped into the “adults only” hotel travel trend with the Alila Napa Valley set amid the Beringer Vineyards. Photo Alila Napa Valley.

The Hyatt Alila Napa Valley

1915 Main St.,

St Helena, CA 94574

1-707-963-7000

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/california/alila-napa-valley/apcal

A sanctuary for adults set amid Beringer Vineyards and surrounded by historic wineries, Alila Napa Valley is the perfect retreat with the rustic charm of the Napa lifestyle. This hidden enclave is only minutes from downtown St. Helena.

The farm-to-table onsite restaurant Acacia House, set in Alila Napa Valley’s restored Georgian farmhouse, features a seasonally driven menu of American cuisine, showcasing Napa’s finest local, organic and sustainable ingredients. The restaurant includes an extensive wine list crafted by a master sommelier, along with signature cocktails.

Spa Alila is the perfect respite offering a sense of deep rest and renewal.

The offers an endless array of experiences, from tranquil vineyard strolls to private wine tastings and fireside nightcaps.

Napa’s landscape surrounds the estate on three sides providing a magical backdrop from guestroom balconies and floor to ceiling windows. Most guestrooms feature firepits and outdoor seating.