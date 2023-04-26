National Association of Social Workers honors Child & Family Center

News release

Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G (North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara) at a ceremony held on April 11 at the William S. Hart Union High School District office.

Heidi Viramontes, program coordinator for the Early Childhood and Multi-Disciplinary Assessment Team, and Child & Family Center CEO Nikki Buckstead were in attendance to receive the award.

The award honors an outstanding organization in the community whose accomplishments exemplify the values and mission of professional social work. Criteria set forth by NASW-CA for this award include making significant contributions to an area or population of concern to the social work profession; concerted work with at-risk and vulnerable populations; contributing to an improved quality of life in communities; constructively addressing social issues; and enhancing and promoting diversity and multicultural experiences.

With the receipt of the regional award, Child & Family Center is eligible to be nominated for the statewide award to be presented later this year.

“This award recognizes the decades of work in our community by our dedicated and caring clinical staff,” Buckstead said in a prepared statement. “We provide over 900 services each month, to over 2,000 individuals each year. Through our exemplary training and commitment to excellence, our clinical team is committed to ensuring the children and families seeking services in our community have a place to go to for critical and life-changing care.”

Founded in 1976, Child & Family Center provides mental health services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and prevention, and domestic violence services in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, and employs more than 150 staff members. For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org