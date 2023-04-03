NWS: Rain, wind and cold coming to SCV 

The National Weather Service forecasted wind, cold temperatures, possible rain and wind in the region on Monday night.

A “High Wind Warning” has been placed for the Santa Clarita Valley, which goes into effect on Monday at 6 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

Robbie Munroe, meteorologist for the NWS’s Oxnard Station, described the system as an “inside slider” and assured The Signal it was, in fact, not a baseball reference.

“That’s a term we use fairly regularly to describe a mostly dry trough of low pressure,” said Munroe. “Because basically its path takes it mostly overland, or on the inside of land, I guess you could say.”

The inside slider brings wind from the north that, in dry and fire-prone times such as summer, could create red flag conditions. In a precipitous and cool winter such as this, it brought cold winds gusting between 50 to 70 mph to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Inside slider will impact #SoCal Sun night and Mon



– Strong W to NW winds

– Chance of light showers Monday

– amounts less than 0.10"

– snow levels 2500-3000 feet

– could be travel issues in mountains, especially Tejon Pass. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/avTZs45Ww1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 1, 2023

Accompanying the winds were expected to be light showers and a 50% chance of an inch of snow to the Tejon Pass and Interstate 5 corridor. Snow levels were expected to drop to approximately 2,500 feet.

Whether it’s snow or rain, Munroe said either when accompanied by wind could make for dangerous driving conditions and that residents should take caution as the system passes over.

“With a wind of that strength, these could be very dangerous driving conditions — especially where winds are across the road,” said Munroe. “We do expect there’ll be some areas of blowing dust or sand across the Antelope Valley and where it does snow, you could have blowing snow — further reducing visibility in some of those mountain roads.”

Temperatures were forecasted as low as 43 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday night and 37 degrees on Tuesday night. High temperatures were forecasted to be as high as 55 degrees and 61 degrees on those days, respectively.

The cold temperatures prompted a cold weather alert from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Munroe said conditions will start improving by Monday night and even more so by Tuesday.