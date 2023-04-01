Robert Lamoureux | Is it time for all-new roof paper?

Question: Hi, Robert, I need to ask about a concrete tile roof. The tiles are flat with ridges, not curved like Mexican tiles. We had a small leak with the recent rains and had a roofer come out. He gave us a quote to fix the leak, but also advised that we should consider having all the roof tiles removed, new paper put down, and the tiles re-installed. He said this is typically done after 25 years.

It’s an expensive job. Our home was built in 1989 and we had the tiles “tightened” about 12-13 years ago, but we weren’t aware of this tile removal and re-papering process. What do you suggest? Many thanks.

— John and Betsy S.

Answer: Betsy, thank you for writing in. If the roof is leaking in one area, I’d for sure have that area repaired. The paper is typically good for about 30 years. It’s not to say that sometimes it cannot fail sooner. I’d wait and see if another leak manifests itself, then make that decision. In the meantime, save up for the new paper — this is a costly repair, labor-intensive. The tiles by the way, are reused. You may have some replacement tiles needed, as they become brittle over the years. Best of luck.