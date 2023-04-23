Santa Clarita celebrates its past and bucks into the Cowboy Festival

Santa Clarita went back in time to its cowboy-based roots in the annual western celebration “The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival” beginning on Saturday.

“Cowboys are in our family, in our ancestors, in our lineage,” said attendee Cydney McFarland.

Thousands of people from near and far attended the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Main Street in Newhall cut off traffic and made room for western-themed activities acclimated for all age groups present.

With their cowboy boots and hats on, attendees roped cattle, tackled the challenge of the mechanical bull and aimed for the bullseye with an axe.

Alison Melvin falls off the mechanical bull at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Multiple stages for the event played host to over 20 live performances.

The live music drew in a crowd, tapping their feet to the rhythm or line dancing in a square at the Bootscoot Bosses Line Dancing.

Event attendees successfully lasso the rope around the horns at the lasso activity during the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The performances are also what keep a group of cousins returning every year for the annual event.

“We like to see the same performers over and over again,” said Karen Guest. “Some of them are still here.”

A young girls rides on her mothers shoulders while in line at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Guest’s cousins and herself first heard about the cowboy festival many years ago because one of their favorite performers was going to be in attendance.

Never before hearing of the event, Guest and her cousins come to enjoy all its offerings year after year.

Blacksmith Bryan ‘Manflow’ Jones heats up horseshoes in hot coal for welding at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The majority of the vendors at the event fit true to the theme.

If an attendee didn’t already come wearing a cowboy hat or boots, they could purchase one during their time there.

Bassist Carolyn Sills and guitarist Gerard Egan of Poi Rogers perform for the crowd at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Vendor Sharlene Acheronti purchased a pair of boots 12 years ago for $200. In a matter of two weeks, they were scratched and looked “used.”

The word “used” struck a cord for Acheronti and she began a journey of selling used cowboy boots, giving them new homes.

Anthony Echegoyen rides in the inflatable pony race at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I love when a family comes in here, husband, wife, maybe two kids, and they all can afford to each get a pair,” said Acheronti. “When they wear them out of the booth, I just love seeing that. It makes me happy when all these boots find a good home.”

Some vendors made their creations come to life in front of attendees’ eyes.

James Fairbanks IV rides the mechanical bull at the 2023 Cowboy Festival on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Blacksmiths banged on horseshoes, bending them to create hearts as people watched with awe.

Hand in hand, all generations came together to celebrate and learn Santa Clarita’s past.

“I do think it’s wonderful so we don’t lose them, forget about it,” said McFarland. “There’s a lot of young people here, kids who are being introduced to it.”