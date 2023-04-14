SCV Education Foundation to host 39th Annual Teacher Tribute

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Castaic, Newhall, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and the William S. Hart school districts, invites the community to help honor the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year at the 39th Annual Teacher Tribute, Academy of the Stars, on Friday, April 28, at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center.

“The theme of the event was selected because we want to give our teacher honorees a red-carpet experience befitting of their accomplishments. We like to think of this night as being the equivalent of the Oscars or Grammys, but for our teachers who exceed the industry standard,” Foundation Executive Director Jackie Hartmann said in a prepared statement.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. when the honorees will be welcomed by the Saugus High School Centurions Jazz and Salsa Bands.

Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, will emcee the evening of awards and entertainment. Each honoree will receive a specially designed award plus a swag bag filled with gift cards and merchandise donated by local businesses. In addition, several high school seniors who plan to be future educators will be recognized for being selected as winners of the SCVEF/Backer Family scholarships.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. The 2022-23 Teachers of the Year are:

Castaic Union School District

• Castaic Elementary: Dakota Barnes

• Castaic Middle School: Debbie Rupel

• Live Oak Elementary: Mary Edison

• Northlake Hills Elementary: Kate Boron

Newhall School District

• McGrath Elementary: Melinda Zook

• Meadows Elementary: Lisa Johnson

• Newhall Elementary: Michelle Vasquez

• Oak Hills Elementary: Jennifer Lopez

• Old Orchard Elementary: Holly Johnson

• Peachland Elementary: Melissa Mercy

• Pico Canyon Elementary: Debbie Walsh

• Stevenson Ranch Elementary: Danielle Kline

• Valencia Valley Elementary: Danielle Roth

• Wiley Canyon Elementary: Leanne Mohr

Saugus Union School District

• Bridgeport Elementary: Shelley Dolder

• Cedarcreek Elementary: Jacqueline Hines

• Emblem Academy: Elizabeth Ketterl

• Charles Helmers Elementary: Megan Bean

• Highlands Elementary: Kimberly Harada

• James Foster Elementary: Christine Ivey

• Mountainview Elementary: Jessica Smith

• North Park Elementary: Caitlin Hatchitt

• Plum Canyon Elementary: Elizabeth Mills

• Rio Vista Elementary: Jenner Ejinduaka

• Rosedell Elementary: Lisa Jensen

• Santa Clarita Elementary: Erin Wiseman

• Skyblue Mesa Elementary: Christine Walston

• Tesoro del Valle Elementary: Christine Denny

• Westcreek Academy: Heather Michelson

Sulphur Springs Union School District

• Canyon Springs Community: Anne Marie McKinley

• Fair Oaks Ranch Community: Penny McRea

• Golden Oak Community: Susan Adachi

• Leona Cox Community: Debbie Gilkey

• Mint Canyon Community: Kris Rightmyer

• Mitchell Community: Sheri Hanks

• Pinetree Community: Tracy Ahart

• Sulphur Springs Community: Jada Dunn

• Valley View Community: Mary Giacoletto

William S. Hart Union High School District

• Academy of the Canyons: Michele Siner

• Arroyo Seco Junior High: Angela Welch

• Bowman High School: Katrina Skaar

• Canyon High School: Ryanne Meschkat (left Hart district)

• Castaic High School: David Williams

• Golden Valley High School: Mikael Ohlsen

• Hart High School: Paula Bae

• La Mesa Junior High: Desiree Love

• Learning Post Academy: Scott Davidson

• Placerita Junior High: Laura Schultz

• Rancho Pico Junior High: Traci O’Connell

• Rio Norte Junior High: Heather Cruz

• Saugus High School: Megan Botton

• Sierra Vista Junior High: Ian Harper

• Valencia High School: Danielle Lahey

• West Ranch High School: Laura Erickson (retired)