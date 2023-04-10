Semi-truck catches fire in Castaic 

A semi-truck cab became fully engulfed on Sunday afternoon while parked at the Castaic Truck Stop, prompting a water tender response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department, said the call initially came in at 4:22 p.m. and that a second semi was also reported to have caught fire — however, this is unconfirmed.

Several people posted video of the blaze on social media, as it could easily be seen by drivers going along Interstate 5.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for nearly an hour before closing the call. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.