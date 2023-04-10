Semi-truck catches fire in Castaic 

Los Angles Fire Department firefighters remain on scene of a semi-truck fire at the Castaic Truck Stop on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
A semi-truck cab became fully engulfed on Sunday afternoon while parked at the Castaic Truck Stop, prompting a water tender response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department, said the call initially came in at 4:22 p.m. and that a second semi was also reported to have caught fire — however, this is unconfirmed.  

Several people posted video of the blaze on social media, as it could easily be seen by drivers going along Interstate 5.  

Firefighters stayed on the scene for nearly an hour before closing the call. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

