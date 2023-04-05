Taste of The Town set for May 7

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The Santa Clarita Child and Family Center is holding its 34th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser May 7 at Blomgren Ranch. Samples from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, bars, caterers and wine purveyors will be available, and there will also be a live band and an online silent auction.

The silent auction will go live on April 30 and run through May 14.

Marc Winger, a member of the executive board of the Child and Family Center, said that “this fundraiser is to raise money for our services for mental health for ages 5-teens, domestic violence and substance abuse.” He added that fundraisers like these are “critical for providing flexible funding for these services.”

Winger promises a “great day with great music” but wants to make sure that the “most important thing to know is what people are supporting” when they attend this event, and that they are supporting and raising money for children and teen mental health, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services. The money raised at Taste of the Town provides much-needed financial support to continue providing these life-changing programs, he said.

When asked if the event might sell out, Winger said, “There is no such thing as selling out. There is unlimited capacity.”

This 21-and-over event is $95 for general admission tickets and $150 for VIP tickets. For general ticket holders, the event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and VIP ticket holders can attend from 1 to 5 p.m. with an included seat at a reserved umbrella table and preferred parking. You can find tickets at www.tasteofthetown.com. Blomgren Ranch is located at 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.