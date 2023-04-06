Two detained after reported fight near Marketplace Park 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies respond to a report of a possible assault in the parking lot near Marketplace Park in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Two people were detained after a reported fight near Marketplace Park, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

It’s unclear how the fight started or who the parties involved are, but Bengston said because it was a “242 on 242,” or battery on battery, he wasn’t sure if any arrests would be made.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies respond to a report of a possible assault in the parking lot near Marketplace Park in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

How the fight started or the circumstances surrounding the alleged fight are unknown, at the time of this publication.  

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the fight was reportedly between two women who were cited and released at the scene. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

