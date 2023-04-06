Two detained after reported fight near Marketplace Park 

Two people were detained after a reported fight near Marketplace Park, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

It’s unclear how the fight started or who the parties involved are, but Bengston said because it was a “242 on 242,” or battery on battery, he wasn’t sure if any arrests would be made.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies respond to a report of a possible assault in the parking lot near Marketplace Park in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

How the fight started or the circumstances surrounding the alleged fight are unknown, at the time of this publication.

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the fight was reportedly between two women who were cited and released at the scene.