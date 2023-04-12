Two-vehicle Canyon Country collision results in one transport

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country on Monday night resulted in one transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and reports from the scene.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to Canyon Park Boulevard and Jakes Way. They arrived on the scene at 9:14 p.m.  

One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of their injuries, according to a witness at the scene. The other party declined transportation.  

Both vehicles had blocked the road at the time of the collision, the witness said.  

The scene closed at 9:45 p.m., according to Benitez.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

