Two-vehicle Canyon Country collision results in one transport

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country on Monday night resulted in one transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and reports from the scene.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to Canyon Park Boulevard and Jakes Way. They arrived on the scene at 9:14 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of their injuries, according to a witness at the scene. The other party declined transportation.

Both vehicles had blocked the road at the time of the collision, the witness said.

The scene closed at 9:45 p.m., according to Benitez.