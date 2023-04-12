Vasquez Rocks presents Day at the Rocks family event

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The Los Angeles County Park & Recreation Department, the Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are presenting the Day at the Rocks Free Family Fun Event on April 29 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road.

There will be storytelling, songs, guided hikes, fun and educational booths and displays, animal preservation, take-home activities, and food trucks and vendors. Regional Park Superintendent Sarah Brewer said this “open-house-styled event for all ages” is free of charge, except for the five food trucks that will be serving lunch.

This event has been going on for about 10 years and has gotten “bigger and better every year” according to Brewer, who said the event is a “celebration of community and a celebration of the park.” Families will be sure to have fun as this event’s focus is on “community, conservation and nature,” she said.

No tickets are needed and admission is free.