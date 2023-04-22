Walk of Western Stars inducts two stunt legends 

The Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall inducted two local stuntmen, Billy Burton and Walter Scott, in a ceremony on Friday attended by almost 200 people.

Those in the stunt business consider Burton a living legend. He’s got several Taurus World Stunt Awards trophies and film and TV credits like “The Scorpion King” (2002), “24” (2002), “Mission: Impossible II” (2000), “Lonesome Dove (1989), “Predator” (1987), “To Live and Die in L.A.” (1985), “The Driver” (1978), “Blazing Saddles” (1974), “Mean Streets” (1973), “Vanishing Point” (1971) and more than 100 other equally impressive titles to prove it.

Scott, who turned 82 on July 20, like Burton, also has an impressive resume. His film and TV credits include “Dirty Harry” (1971), the “Back to the Future” trilogy (1985-1990), “Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995), “True Blood” (2008), “Django Unchained” (2012) and “Santa Clarita Diet” (2018). Both Burton and Scott live in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita City Council unveil the star for Walk of Western Stars inductee Walter Scott, right, and his son Wesley Scott, center, on Main Street in Newhall on Friday, 042123. Dan Watson/The Signal Santa Clarita City Council unveil the star for Walk of Western Stars inductee Billy Burton, left, on Main Street in Newhall on Friday, 042123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Both expressed how difficult it was for them to find the right words during their speech — a trait common among stuntmen, according to the duo.

“We stuntmen, we didn’t get to talk much in the movies. They didn’t want us talkin’ and they just wanted us to just get on the floor falling off a horse or whatever it may be,” said Burton, who was impressed by the number of people in attendance. “As I look around I mean, there’s so many people here. This street hasn’t seen this many cowboys in 40 years or longer… it’s a great honor to receive my little walk of fame.”

Walk of Western Stars inductee Walter Scott, left, thanks attendees as he is honored on Main Street in Newhall on Friday, 042123. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Well, thank you, everybody, everybody for comin’ too. It’s quite an honor to be here. I think Billy said it all. Billy is more of the talker than I am, I think,” said Scott. “I’ll make it brief and just say that I’m proud to be honored and feel lucky. My whole life I’ve been lucky. And it’s been great to see all your people here, friends and other stunt men and women. Anyway, I thank you all for coming in. It’s been an honor. I wish I could think of something to say that would impress somebody.”

Dignitaries included Mayor Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth, Councilwoman Laurene Weste and Councilwoman Marsha McLean, representatives from the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. Ronnie Caan, brother of the late James Caan was also in attendance.

Gibbs said while Santa Clarita has grown and changed over the years, the Walk of Western Stars helps preserve the area’s rich western history.

“While Old Town Newhall has developed into Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district, you can still see tributes to the city’s rich western heritage, including the vital contributions the Santa Clarita Valley has made to western television and films,” said Gibbs. “The Walk of Western Stars celebrates the lives and careers of the men and women who greatly contributed to the growth of western entertainment — whose work helped the city of Santa Clarita become one of the most filmed locations in the world.”