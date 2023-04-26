Zonta to present free LifeForward Workshop Saturday

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is presenting a free workshop Saturday on the topics, “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!”

The LifeForward workshop is designed to help participants learn about how to recognize depression, anxiety and stress within themselves and their children; tips to manage challenging emotions; ways to set boundaries; mindfulness; importance of self-care and more.

This free workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia, and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Christina Trujillo Sieren, licensed child and social worker, will present “Challenging Emotions-Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” She specializes in helping high-risk adolescents and families. She is the founder and lead coach of Unapparent Parenting Inc. and author of “Parenting Teen Girls. A Parenting Approach to Raising Healthy Independent Daughters.”

Evelia “Eve” Scanlon, certified domestic violence prevention facilitator and life coach, has established workshops in the community to help families create loving relations. Her workshops are focused on managing the complexities of single parenthood, creating healthy relationships and personal growth.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or by email to [email protected]. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops should email [email protected]. If you require free child care, contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach, [email protected], or call Single Mothers Outreach at 661-288-0117. The number of children must be registered as early as possible. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request to [email protected].

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Recordings of past workshops are also available for viewing on the website.