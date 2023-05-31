204 Days until Christmas Dance with Sierra Hillbillies — No Ugly Sweaters Allowed

News release 

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate early on Sunday with a 204 Days until Christmas Dance with caller Romney Tannehill on the mic for SSD squares at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, from 2-5 p.m. 

The event is $10 per dancer. Santa is not expected to appear. 

Casual attire is always welcome, but you might want to dress for the holiday season. Forget the ugly sweaters, however, this time of year. Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day. For more information, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org

