‘Birthday in a bag’: Girl Scouts give parties to those who may never have one 

Katie Goldman was scrolling through Pinterest one day to find a community service project that her newly formed Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 could take on and do themselves.

Goldman came across an idea called “birthday in a bag.”

Members of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 do arts and crafts at the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry in Valencia on 051023. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

She explained to the young troop members that some kids in the community are not as fortunate and may not have a birthday party this year or ever.

The troop members were shocked and decided to take on the birthday in a bag project and make more birthday parties possible.

Lisa Ely, a Higher Vision Church volunteer, accepts a “birthday in a bag” donation from a member of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 on 051023. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

“I was like, ‘That sounds amazing,’ because it’s something tangible that they can understand,” said Goldman, leader of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572.

The birthday idea became the Girl Scouts cookie sales project, a way to give back to the community with the proceeds from their baked goods, which totaled about $3,500. The money also supported bonding trips and other projects for the group.

Members of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 line up to present their “birthday in a bags” to Lisa Ely, a volunteer for the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry on 051023. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

For their bags, each troop member received a $20 bill to go to the Dollar Tree and buy all the supplies needed to throw a birthday party: cake mix, frosting, a cake pan, decorations, a card, candles, plates, napkins and a gift.

“They were learning about budgeting at the same time,” said Goldman, “which they have all earned a few of their money badges, which goes along with the cookie business because one of the main goals of Girl Scouts is to become an entrepreneur and to learn how to do that.”

Members of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 present volunteers with the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry with their “birthdays in a bag” donations. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

The troop lined up on Wednesday to present the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry in Valencia with their “birthday” bags.

Instead of a drop-and-go donation, the girls stayed and learned about the efforts of the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry.

Lisa Ely, a Higher Vision Church Food Pantry volunteer, selects members of Girl Scouts Daisy Troop 70572 to answer questions regarding food waste on 051023. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

“We are a place where we’re able to give to people when they’re hungry and they can’t get food,” said Lisa Ely, a volunteer at the Higher Vision Church Food Pantry.

Taking a quick walk inside the food pantry, the girls were able to see firsthand the food donations that are able to help the community.