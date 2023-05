The Canyon Country Farmer’s Market celebrated its one-year anniversary on Wednesday. The market is held every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot of the Canyon Country Community Center.

Mia Morillo, left, and Wendy Wolf cut the birthday cake at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Canyon Country Farmers Market held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 042623. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sargon Aziz displays a 25 pound piece of sword fish at the West Coast Seafood booth, one of thirty vendors on hand at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Canyon Country Farmers Market held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 042623. Dan Watson/The Signal

Robyn and Matt Tevere pick out fresh produce at the Alcantar Farm booth, one of thirty vendors on hand at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Canyon Country Farmers Market held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 042623. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hundres attend the one-year anniversary celebration of the Canyon Country Farmers Market held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 042623. Dan Watson/The Signal

A lines forms for BBQ as hundreds attend the one-year anniversary celebration of the Canyon Country Farmers Market held at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 042623. Dan Watson/The Signal