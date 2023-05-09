Canyon Country hit-and-run suspect outstanding 

A vehicle collided into a pedestrian and fled early Tuesday morning in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision was reported on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.

“A white Acura collided with the victim while he was crossing the street and fled the scene thereafter,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The 49-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. His condition was stable as of the publication of this story, according to Arriaga.

The suspect remains outstanding at the time of this publication.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-260-4000, and anonymous tips can be reported to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).