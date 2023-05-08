Castaic teen arrested on suspicion of rape 

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrested an 18-year-old male high school student from Castaic on Friday and booked him on suspicion of rape.

The suspect’s name is public record because he was arrested after he became an adult, but he is being investigated as a juvenile suspect because he was a minor when the alleged incident took place, according to SVU investigators. The Signal has elected not to publish his name because the case is being handled as a juvenile case, so any court proceedings on it would not be public.

The incident took place in April, allegedly involving a juvenile victim, as well, according to investigators.

Following an investigation by detectives, the suspect was arrested and held in lieu of $200,000 bail on suspicion of rape by force or fear.