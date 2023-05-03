CC Wellness wins Stevie Award

News release

CC Wellness — an FDA 510(k) pre-market certification and pharmaceutical firm that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, over-the-counter and organic products — has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category of the 21st Annual American Business Awards.

“This award underscores our dedication to innovation and changing the discourse about intimate wellness,” CC Wellness Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Mimi Anderson said in a prepared statement. “We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are leading the category into a judgment-free era.”

CC Wellness is based in the Valencia Commerce Center.