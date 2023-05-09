CHP arrests suspect in parental-abduction investigation from NorCal

California Highway Patrol officers from the Newhall-area Office arrested a woman on suspicion of “child stealing,” after assisting Sacramento Police officers in tracking down their suspect in a “parental-abduction” investigation.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Sacramento woman, was located and arrested about two hours after CHP officers in the Santa Clarita Valley were alerted to the situation.

The Sacramento Police Department contacted the CHP around 5:28 a.m., according to an email from Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office, noting that CHP offices in Buttonwillow and Fort Tejon were also contacted.

“At approximately 7:32 (a.m.), a CHP Newhall officer located the suspect vehicle, which was traveling southbound on (Interstate) 5 at Templin Highway,” according to Greengard. “Additional Newhall units responded to assist, and an enforcement stop was initiated.”

The suspect exited the freeway at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, where the child’s mother was taken into custody without further incident and then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical treatment, according to officers.

Child Protective Services officials also were notified and took custody of the child, Greengard added.

As of the publication of this story, the suspect is still in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online. She’s being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

She’s due in a San Fernando courtroom Wednesday for a hearing.