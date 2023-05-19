City library celebrates literacy and culture at Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros 

The Santa Clarita Public Library emphasized the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds on Saturday through its Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event.

The event featured a wide array of activities such as rock paintings, a bookmark contest, a toucan craft, amate painting, a mini-interactive “construction zone” and more.

A Día de los Niños attendee poses with Sammy Clarita at the event held by the City of Santa Clarita Public Library on 051323. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

“We came to play with the kids,” said parent attendee Amelia Cervandes, “and you see there’s a lot of books and a lot of crafts and you know a lot of activities. It’s so much fun for them. It’s perfect.”

Two young and local authors were highlighted at the event: Alessandro Concas and Solomon Alexander.

Charlie, a Havanese breed dog, with Pet Partners smiles to attendees at the Día de los Niños event held by the City of Santa Clarita Public Library on 051323. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

Their presence showed the younger attendees the possibility of the literacy field.

“I think it’s for the kids,” said attendee Beatrice Morreno. “Celebrating the kids.”

Decorations hang from the booths at the Día de los Niños event held by the City of Santa Clarita Public Library on 051323. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

The event’s purpose was to encourage the connection of children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures.

While watching a performance from the Innovation Show Choir and Ballet Folklorico Luna Tapatia, attendees could take a moment to pet the variety of dogs present for Pet Partners.

A Día de los Niños attendee waves to Green Crayon at the event held by the City of Santa Clarita Public Library on 051323. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

Mirelle Ortega served as the keynote speaker of the event, sharing her experience as an illustrator and author.

“It’s always really cool when you get to meet someone who does a job that you may be interested in professionally,” said Ortega, “because that gives you a lot of clarity and I didn’t have this as a kid. I never met an illustrator growing up.”

Attendees at the Día de los Niños event held by the City of Santa Clarita Public Library interact with the handlers and dogs of Pet Partners on 051323. Rylee Holwager / The Signal

Ortega spoke to the children to motivate them to pursue a career in whatever they desire and not to shy away from opportunity.

“A lot of people stop themselves from being creative because they think that already exists,” said Ortega. “Your story will be different because you are different. You’ve had different experiences. You’ve lived different things, and that’s always worthwhile. I just want people to stop trying to fit what they think the market likes.”