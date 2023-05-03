City to host ‘Hit the Trail’ community bike ride

News release

You can get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita and anyone can join.

Riders can begin and end their ride at one of three locations in Santa Clarita: the Iron Horse Trailhead (4 miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Participants will follow route markers from their start location to Bridgeport Park before journeying back for the finish. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the city of Santa Clarita.

“Hit the Trail” is being held as part of the city’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.