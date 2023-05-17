Deputies conduct DUI investigation after 2-car crash

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials conducted a DUI investigation Tuesday evening following a two-car collision that snarled the evening rush-hour commute at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

Station deputies were still on the scene investigating and assisting with traffic control as of about 6:30 p.m.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:04 p.m., according to fire officials, who confirmed that paramedics arrived and left the scene without transporting any patients by about 5:30 p.m.