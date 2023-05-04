Deputies investigating report of shooting in Newhall 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies investigate a report of a shooting near 8th and Main streets. Courtesy photo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Wednesday evening to a report of two shots being fired in downtown Newhall. 

No one appears to have been injured as a result of the reported shooting. 

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call at around 7:47 p.m. regarding a report of two shots being fired out of a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan, in the 24000 block of Main Street in Santa Clarita, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Station deputies were still on the scene investigating the incident as of 8:15 p.m.  

