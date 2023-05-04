Four vehicle break-ins, 4 thefts reported Monday 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to four calls regarding vehicle break-ins and thefts at two separate locations Monday, Sheriff’s Station officials said Thursday.

Three calls for service were received regarding three separate vehicles broken into at Central Park, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The victims’ purses and other items were stolen.

A fourth call regarding a vehicle break-in on the 23500 block of Bridgeport Lane in Valencia was also received Monday, according to Arriaga. One purse was stolen from the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and there is no available identifying any information regarding suspects in either incident as of this story’s publication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be reported to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers, or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).