Garcia issues statement on VA spending bill   

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, issued a statement of support after the House Appropriations Committee released the Fiscal Year 2024 bill for Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, the spending bill that funds the Department of Veterans Affairs and its programs.

“After all the drama and accusations from the Biden administration about House Republicans defunding Veterans Affairs programs, House Republicans are actually increasing funding for the VA by $18 billion for fiscal year 2024,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “Like I’ve said all along, I will not support cuts to veterans’ benefits or Department of Defense funding.”

Garcia, who served in the Navy, has advocated for veterans and active-duty military, including his introduction of a bill that would increase service members’ pay to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Another of the congressman’s bills, the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act, was signed into law by President Joe Biden in January. It will require states to recognize military spouses’ professional licenses when they are required to move to accommodate the service member being assigned to duty in another state.