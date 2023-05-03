Hart district music educator honored by California Music Educators Association

News release

Music educator Peggi Stoffel was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference.

Stoffel is completing her 10th year as director of instrumental music at Rancho

Pico Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District, and has

taught instrumental music in grades four through eight for over 26 years in both Illinois and California.

Candidates for the award were nominated by members of CMEA. Once

nominated, candidates submit materials for review, which are then evaluated by the

CMEA board of directors. The board then selects the recipient for the year.

Stoffel finds that it is a true honor to work with such hard-working and dedicated young musicians.

“I believe the arts are critical to the development of children more than ever,” Stoffel said in a prepared statement. “With online learning and excessive screen time at an all-time high, music ensembles offer students an opportunity to create and interact in a collaborative setting.”

She added: “Music is profoundly human and creates connections in the brain that address the social, emotional and intellectual needs of students unlike any other subject.”

Before joining the Hart district, Stoffel taught for nine years in the Newhall School

District. She holds membership in the National Association for Music Education,

California Music Education Association, California Band Directors Association,

California Orchestra Directors Association, and the Southern California School Band

and Orchestra Association.

Stoffel has served as a music education and double reed clinician at UCLA, Indiana University, Northern Illinois University, and Cal State Northridge.

In 2003, Stoffel was a recipient of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation Most

Influential Educator award and selected to be included in the 24th edition of Who’s Who

of American Women.

In 2011, Stoffel was recognized by the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission for her dedication to teaching the arts to the youth of Santa Clarita.

While at Rancho Pico, she was named Teacher of the Year and received the

“One Hart Award” from the Hart district. Stoffel was invited to conduct the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Elementary Honor Orchestra in 2023 and received the Esteemed Conductor Award.

“It is an exciting time to be a music educator in California,” Stoffel said in the release. “Especially right here in Santa Clarita surrounded by so many outstanding educators, supportive administration and amazing families.”