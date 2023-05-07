Local church holds National Day of Prayer for elected officials 

Faith Community Church held a National Day of Prayer for elected officials from all levels of government and paid tribute to local educators Thursday.

The church’s prayers and sermons were in support of elected officials at the federal, state and local levels.

Brian Jones, an elder at Faith Community, said it was important to pray for those who lead us because it was the obligation to do so by the faithful.

“I think because the nations are important to God, and he rules the nations ultimately,” said Jones. “I think as Christians, it’s our privilege and responsibility to pray for our government, that they will do things equitably and righteously.”

The entire event lasted about an hour and was organized into sermons followed by prayer, with spiritual music as well.

The church first prayed for officials from the federal government, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sens. Diane Feinstein, D-CA, and Alex Padilla, D-CA, and Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

The church then prayed for state officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. This was followed by a prayer for several local leaders.

Each prayer was led by a different church in the Santa Clarita Valley. Jim Ryan, pastor of the Church of the Canyons, led the prayer for local leaders.

“We want to pray for our leaders,” said Ryan. One of the things I’m grateful for is that many of the people we’re going to pray about on this list are believers and we’re grateful that we have believers in those positions and obviously, we want to pray for our mayor, city council members, the (Los Angeles County) Board of Supervisors, police chief … and fire chiefs.”

Attendees at the event prayed together in small groups after a group prayer led by various pastors.

Jones said his favorite part was that believers of the Santa Clarita Valley came together for all leaders in the country.

“I think the unity of believers in the valley, the fact that we care greatly for this great nation that God has ordained, and we want to see it continue righteously will be with love for this country,” said Jones.

Faith Community officials said the event was nondenominational and nonpolitical.