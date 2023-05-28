Man detained at gunpoint in Newhall 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A burglary suspect was detained at gunpoint on the 24600 block of Arcadia Street in Newhall on Sunday, according to Lt. Richard O’Neil,  watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

O’Neil said it’s possible a crime wasn’t even committed and that deputies were still on the scene, at the time of this publication, to ascertain the situation.  

A man reportedly walked into his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve property that may have belonged to him — a dog and a cell phone. However, these details have yet to be confirmed.  

The man was detained at gunpoint while in his blue Chevy SUV near the residence on Arcadia Street.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

