Man reportedly beats father with bat in Saugus 

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly beat his elderly father with a bat on Cuervo Drive in Saugus at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports indicated it may have been a homicide, but Clark confirmed this was not the case.

“As we know now, last I heard… it is not a homicide, not at this time,” said Clark.

Clark also confirmed a crime lab unit from the SCV Sheriff’s Station was on scene because of how badly the suspect beat his father, who is in his 70s.

Deputies detained the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and a confidential charge.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 8:15 a.m., arrived on scene five minutes later and transported one patient.

Additional reporting was done by Signal Senior Staff Writer Perry Smith.