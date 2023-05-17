Mental Health Hookup to host ‘Stop the Stigma’ Saturday

The second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action is scheduled to be held Saturday to raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.   

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia. 

Speakers will be presenting and discussing a wide range of mental health topics. Various organizations and nonprofits will staff resource tables to provide important information and answer questions for attendees. 

