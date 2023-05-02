One person killed in collision with train

A person was killed Monday evening after being struck by a Metrolink train on the tracks in Newhall, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a notification from the Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:36 p.m. for a possible medical call near Railroad Avenue and Market Street, according to dispatcher Laurent Derosier of the L.A. County Fire Department.

“It looks like a pedestrian was hit by a train,” he confirmed, noting the Sheriff’s Department was still on the scene investigating the incident.

A Santa Clarita Valle Sheriff’s Station deputy confirmed the station had multiple units on the scene, but there was no information publicly available regarding the identity of the person who was killed.

“The one thing I did hear is that they don’t think it’s anything criminal,” said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The Twitter account MetrolinkAV issued a statement at 8:17 p.m. confirming the service disruption as a result of the incident.

“Update AV Line,” the account posted. “Today’s passengers of train 227 and 229 between Sylmar and Palmdale with valid fare can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit (taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc). Please visit https://t.co/asrG6MVrvh for details.”

The first update for riders posted at 8:18 p.m.: “Update: AV Line 229 to Lancaster is holding at Sylmar/San Fernando due to train 227 striking a person on the tracks. Buses could not be secured. Update to follow.”