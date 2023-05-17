Relay For Life announces fundraising results

News release

The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley exceeded its fundraising goal for the May 6 Relay For Life event at Central Park, the organization announced in a prepared statement.

“Our community turned out on a beautiful spring day to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring games, vendors, raffle drawings, food trucks, and education and awareness,” the release said. “Live entertainment throughout the day included Saugus High Choir, and a performance from Olive Branch Theatricals. The kids enjoyed special ‘Cirque du Cure’ activities, and a special visit from ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Wonder Woman.’”

The goal was to raise $225,000. Exceeding that goal, the event raised over $270,000 in the fight against cancer, with donations still coming in, the release said.

“These efforts mean that more people facing cancer are getting free rides to treatment they so desperately need, a place for them to stay when they have to travel for treatment, more support through our 24/7 live helpline, and advancing research leading to lifesaving discoveries,” the statement said.

Over 50 teams participated, with the top 10 fundraising teams being: SUSD: Let’s Teach Cancer a Lesson; “got cure?”; Pampered Chef – Help Whip Cancer; KeckMedicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Bosom Buddies; Buc’CURE’neers; Team Cheese Featuring P Diddy’s Crew; Kemper; CHEMO AMIGOS; and SC Flyers.

Over the past 24 years, the SCV has raised over $8 million to support cancer research, and services for local patients and their families.

“The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks the community for your continued support and dedication to helping us end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” the statement said.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.SCVRelay.org., or contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected].