Santa Clarita native awarded Red Cross National Life Saving Award

By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Issa

U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Delia, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of four sailors who were awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award.

The four sailors assigned to the USS Boxer medical department were presented the American Red Cross National Lifesaving Award during a ceremony held at the American Red Cross Regional Headquarters in San Diego on April 19.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Deandre McKenzie, Kristian Mathis, Delia and Ian Villones were honored for administering lifesaving CPR during a medical emergency, Feb. 7, 2022.

When the corpsmen arrived to the scene, a contractor was found unconscious with blood around their head. The sailors quickly assessed that the patient was under cardiac arrest and immediately began implementing CPR.

Mathis and McKenzie started chest compressions on the patient while Delia prepared the Automated External Defibrillator and Villones readied the oxygen. They inserted an air adjunct by opening the patient’s airway in order to successfully administer oxygen to the patient with an oxygen mask.

As a team, the corpsmen rotated between administering CPR and further assessing the patient for other injuries while on the scene. They were able to resuscitate and stabilize the patient, who was transferred into the care of local emergency medical services and made a full recovery.

“I’m extremely proud of these young men,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, Boxer’s senior medical officer. “Their quick reaction in the face of a life-or-death situation is a testament to their training, dedication and willingness to come to the aid of those in need.”

Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.