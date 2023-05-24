Saugus High teacher arrested on suspicion of domestic assault  

A 41-year-old Saugus High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Valerie Blair is a math teacher at Saugus, according to the school’s staff page on its website. Collyn Nielsen, assistant superintendent of the William S. Hart Union School District, confirmed Blair is a of the Hart district employee.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 27600 block of Ron Ridge Drive, deputies reported that during a verbal argument between Blair and her husband, she physically assaulted him, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim, her husband, sustained a minor injury, according to Arriaga.

Blair was arrested at the home on suspicion of a felony charge of domestic assault, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s booking logs.

She was later released on bond in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online, which indicated she was due back in court in San Fernando on June 12.

-30-