Schiavo announces more than $430,000 in library grants

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across the 40th Assembly District, including two in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Castaic Library, Stevenson Ranch Library, Granada Hills Branch, Northridge Branch, and Chatsworth Branch were all part of the Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Grant Award for 2023.

“At a time when other states are banning books and trying to cut funding for libraries, I am so proud that California is choosing to invest more in our public libraries,” said Schiavo in a prepared statement. “We should be doing everything we can to make sure children, students, and adults have continued access to all the resources our libraries offer. AD40 is proud to encourage and foster the pursuit of knowledge today and every day.”

The grant program that provided this funding helps to pay for capital projects for public library buildings that address critical maintenance needs, improve energy efficiency and sustainability, extend digital access, and expand physical access to library facilities.