SCV deputies arrest 2nd suspect in serial burglary investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested the second of two suspects they identified from their investigation into thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from SCV stores, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

Arthur Asavis, 48, of Panaroma City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a monthslong investigation into a string of incidents, according to court documents.

The first incident related to their investigation happened was a 9 p.m. Feb. 11 burglary of the Target at Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, where nearly $1,200 in merchandise was stolen by two men seen leaving the store with the merchandise in a white Honda Accord, according to court documents.

Loss-prevention officers provided deputies with photos of their two suspects.

Earlier this month, just a few stores away in the same shopping center, the same car was used by two suspects who stole from a Kohl’s, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials. In the May 2 incident, more than $950 was stolen.

That incident was considered a robbery because a store employee was assaulted, according to sworn statements in court documents.

Deputies then believe the same vehicle was used by the same two suspects, Asavis and 47-year-old Clarence Harris, at a May 13 burglary at the Target on Magic Mountain Parkway.

“Both suspects have prior convictions for grand theft and burglary, and Arthur Asavis is on active probation for grand theft,” according to a statement by Deputy Mario Acosta, who investigated the incidents.

Deputies tracked the suspects’ vehicle to the San Fernando Valley on May 15, and a felony arrest warrant was obtained three days later.

Deputies caught up to Harris while he was attending court May 16 for an unrelated criminal matter in Van Nuys near where he lives.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and robbery. He’s being held in lieu of $175,000 bail, according to LASD records available online, which indicate he has a court date in San Fernando in July.

Asavis was arrested Tuesday afternoon by station deputies. Station officials did not respond to a request for information regarding the circumstances surrounding Asavis’ arrest as of the publication of this story.

He’s being held on a no-bail warrant at Men’s Central Jail with court dates in Van Nuys on Thursday and San Fernando on Friday. There was no information available regarding any pending charges as of press time.