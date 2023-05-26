SCV offers family-friendly events throughout Memorial Day Weekend 

While the keynote Memorial Day event for the Santa Clarita Valley will be Eternal Valley Memorial Park’s honoring of the fallen on Monday, there are several other activities and events residents can take part in afterward.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Eternal Valley is located at 23287 N. Sierra Highway.

These events are usually just a short drive away and can provide some added fun to everyone’s kickoff to summer.

Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Hearken back to the early days of the silent film area and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled Friday to Monday at venues in Old Town Newhall.

In addition to screening some of the most famous silent films made in the SCV to celebrate the centennial anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures, as well as the careers of pioneers Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. DeMille.

The festival, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, begins on Friday with four days of free film screenings in Newhall and a special ticketed tour experience on Memorial Day.

For more information about the festival and venue locations, visit: https://bit.ly/3WBwpPj

Hockey tournament at The Cube

For the first time, The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center will host the Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.

Stacked with 83 games spread throughout the holiday weekend, 38 teams from across California will go head-to-head to vie for the coveted championship game in their respective divisions. Games will begin Thursday and end Monday.

This inaugural tournament will feature teams from San Francisco to Pasadena and everywhere in between. There will be four age divisions competing, ranging from the 8-year-old “mites” to the 14-year-old “bantams.”

The Cube is located at 27744 Smyth Drive in Valencia. For more information about the tournament, visit: https://bit.ly/45Jvjp5

Hurricane Harbor

Memorial Day weekend is the official summer opening for Hurricane Harbor. Splash and frolic among a variety of waterslides and other attractions including Bamboo Racer, Black Snake Summit, Bonzai Pipelines, Castaway Cove and many others.

The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Hurricane Harbor is located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway.