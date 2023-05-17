Smokey Bear Road under smoky conditions

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A “small start” brush fire ignited on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:55 p.m. to the northbound side of Interstate 5, about a half-mile north of Smokey Bear Road. They arrived on the scene at 1:05 p.m.  

Upon arrival, it was determined the fire was a “small smart,” according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic.  

The fire was deemed the “SMOKEYIC.” 

Three L.A. County Fire Department units are on the scene at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS