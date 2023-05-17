Smokey Bear Road under smoky conditions

A “small start” brush fire ignited on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:55 p.m. to the northbound side of Interstate 5, about a half-mile north of Smokey Bear Road. They arrived on the scene at 1:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined the fire was a “small smart,” according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic.

The fire was deemed the “SMOKEYIC.”

Three L.A. County Fire Department units are on the scene at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.