Soroptimists donating to 10 nonprofits

News release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit organization, has announced it will be donating over $44,000 to 10 local nonprofits that align with its mission of empowering women and girls.

The organizations receiving the donations are Zoe International, Bridge to Home, Coco Moms, Family Promise, Finally Family Homes, Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, William S. Hart Union High School District Wellness Center, Child and Family Center, Circle of Hope and Single Mothers Outreach.

Additionally, SIGSCV will be investing over $23,000 in enhancing and upscaling its own programs, including Dream It, Be It, Live Your Dream Awards, and the Go Girls Program. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV’s monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on Tuesday.

The charitable distributions and program enhancements aim to support local nonprofits and empower women and girls in the community, the organization said in a prepared statement, adding that SIGSCV is committed to creating positive change and impact by supporting organizations that share its mission.

“As a nonprofit organization, we are dedicated to revamping our impactful programs that benefit local students and supporting other nonprofits that share our mission of empowering women and girls,” Renee Leon, vice president of programs and incoming president, said in the release. “We are thrilled to be able to donate over $44,000 to local nonprofits and invest over $23,000 in our own programs that directly impact women and girls right here in Santa Clarita.”

SIGSCV President Holly Hanlin added, “We consider it our honor and privilege to give back to our community. We are grateful for all of our members, sponsors and donors who have joined us in our efforts to create a better future for all.”

For more information about SIGSCV and its programs, visit sigscv.org.