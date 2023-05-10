Spa Day to honor SCV military spouses

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and the Hello Auto Group Valencia are scheduled to hold a special Spa Day event on May 26 to honor military spouses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is to be held at Anthony Vince Nail Spa, 24250 Town Center Drive, No. 140, Valencia, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is open to the first 40 registrants — male or female military spouses — and will include manicure/pedicure, complimentary drink, coffee, pastries, lunch and a gift bag.

To register, go to bit.ly/41pqL3M.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a 501c3 non-profit, is a gathering of businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families.