Sports world mourns loss of Joe Kapp 

Former Hart High School quarterback and NFL champ Joe Kapp died Monday at the age of 85.

Kapp, a member of the College Football and Canadian Football halls of fame, owns the distinction of being the only person to play in each of the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and the Super Bowl.

He is one of seven NFL quarterbacks who hold the record for most touchdown passes in a game with seven. He became the fifth quarterback to reach the mark on Sept. 28, 1969, in a 52-14 win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Baltimore Colts.

The Hart alumnus is remembered for being one of the toughest players to play the game, especially at the quarterback position. Deemed “The toughest Chicano” by Sports Illustrated in 1970, Kapp played through various injuries and even returned kickoffs in high school.

Kapp starred in football, basketball and baseball before heading to Cal Berkley to become the Bears’ mobile gunslinger.

The Cal quarterback was drafted with the 209th pick in the 1959 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. Kapp quickly found a new home in the Canadian Football League, where he won a Grey Cup, made two All-Star teams and eventually had his jersey retired by the BC Lions.

Just two years after winning the Cup, Kapp returned to the NFL. The CFL hall of famer found a home in Minnesota in 1967 and led the Vikings to the Super Bowl in 1969.

“Men like Joe Kapp are the cornerstones the Minnesota Vikings franchise was built upon,” said Vikings owner Mark Wilf in a prepared statement. “Joe’s toughness and competitive spirit defined the Vikings teams of his era, and his tenacity and leadership were respected by teammates and opponents alike. We mourn Joe’s loss with his family, friends and Vikings fans around the world.”