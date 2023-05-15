Stabbing occurs in Val Verde

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are still investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Sheridan Road and Val Verde Park on Sunday evening, according to Lt. Richard O’Neal.

The victim, an early 30’s male, said he was allegedly stabbed by six to seven suspects, possibly gang members — but the number of people who reportedly stabbed him is most likely inaccurate, according to O’Neal, since the victim only had non-life threatening injuries.

O’Neal said the victim was uncooperative and that information provided by him was limited. He was transported to a local hospital following the alleged stabbing.

The incident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m.