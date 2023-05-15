Stabbing occurs in Val Verde

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are still investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Sheridan Road and Val Verde Park on Sunday evening, according to Lt. Richard O’Neal. 

The victim, an early 30’s male, said he was allegedly stabbed by six to seven suspects, possibly gang members — but the number of people who reportedly stabbed him is most likely inaccurate, according to O’Neal, since the victim only had non-life threatening injuries. 

O’Neal said the victim was uncooperative and that information provided by him was limited. He was transported to a local hospital following the alleged stabbing.  

The incident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS