Suspects in armed robbery and assault outstanding  

One victim was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in front of a Valencia apartment complex and the suspects remained outstanding, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 23000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at 9:26 p.m. in regards to a robbery.

It was reported that one victim was exiting their apartment at Northglen Apartments and walking on the street when they were approached by two men with a pistol, demanding the victim to surrender their belongings, according to Jensen.

The gun was reported as a black pistol, according to Jensen. It is unknown at this time if the gun was real or fake.

The two suspects got away with the victim’s property.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic men wearing reflective vests, according to Jensen. The suspects remain outstanding as of the publication of this story.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Jensen.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.